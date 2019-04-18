Storymagic inspires kids

When local author Diane Hull approached StoryMagic Theatre School about bringing her new Children’s picture book to life the answer was a resounding yes.

Diane, for many years a popular teacher at Shade school, retired and found herself writing books for children. The first of these to be published is called Be Happy To Be You.

“Diane first approached me about her story as she knew I ran a Theatre –In –Education Company,” said Katrina Heath, founder of the Todmorden based Theatre School.

“However, as we talked I realised the story would be perfect for a group of my KS1 pupils to perform, before they graduated into my KS2 Class.

“The three children worked for six weeks to bring the characters to life. Their performances were enhanced by costumes made especially for them by my Mum who loves to support all my pupil.

“We invited Diane to come and see the performance and she surprised them all the young performers with a signed copy of the book. It was a lovely event and we were delighted to be able to extend our work in class to include other local artists.”

StoryMagic Theatre Schools runs Monday evening and Saturday Mornings and teaches Drama, Singing and Musical Theatre from the Function room at Todmorden Social Club. The next performance for all StoryMagic Theatre School pupils will be in a Production of Alice the Musical which will take place in Hebden Bridge Little Theatre on July 14.