These 13 Calderdale Primary Schools topped 2019 league table

Calderdale pupils have shown they are top of class in the latest primary school league tables.

Schools are graded on if they achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and maths and schools in the borough performed on average with the rest of the nation will 65 per cent meeting the expected standard. These are the top 13 performing primary schools in Calderdale according to the Department of Education figures - to see how all schools in Calderdale did click here.

1. St Joseph's RC Primary School, Todmorden % of pupils meeting expected standard: 93. Progress in reading: Well Above Average(7.2) Progress in writing: Average (2.5) Progress in maths: Well Above Average (5.7) Google Street View other Buy a Photo

2. Wainstalls School % of pupils meeting expected standard: 92. Progress in reading: Well Above Average(8) Progress in writing: Average (2.3) Progress in maths: Well Above Average (6.4) Google Street View other Buy a Photo

3. All Saints' CofE VA Junior and Infant School % of pupils meeting expected standard: 90. Progress in reading: Average(2.2) Progress in writing: Average (1.5) Progress in maths: Well Above Average (3.8) Google Street View other Buy a Photo

4. The Greetland Academy % of pupils meeting expected standard: 90. Progress in reading: Average(-0.4) Progress in writing: Average (-0.1) Progress in maths: Average (1.3) Google Street View other Buy a Photo

View more