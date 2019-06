In Calderdale there are 23 school which currently have an 'Outstanding' rating from Ofsted, the national educational standards body. This data is taken from Gov.uk.

1. All Saints' CofE VA Junior and Infant School, Halifax Primary School. Date of last inspection: January 22,2009

2. Barkisland CofE VA Primary School Primary School. Date of last inspection: April 6, 2011

3. Beech Hill School, Halifax Primary School. Date of last inspection: January, 20, 2016

4. Carr Green Primary School, Rastrick Primary School, Date of last inspection: December 9, 2011

