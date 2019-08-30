These Calderdale schools could get more cash under proposal to boost education funding

More cash would be made available for pupils at 21 schools across Calderdale under a proposal to boost education funding, analysis suggests.

Boris Johnson pledged to “level up” spending for young learners in his first speech as Prime Minister in July.

The policy would see the minimum per pupil funding rise from £3,500 to £4,000 in primary schools, and from £4,800 to £5,000 for secondary students.

But education experts and teaching unions say the promise falls far short of the amount needed to tackle a funding crisis, and would favour the least disadvantaged schools.

Analysis of school funding data by the House of Commons Library shows that, of 82 primary schools in Calderdale, 33 currently receive less than £4,000 for each child.

Each student at these schools gets £3,737 on average, meaning they would receive a boost of £263.

The analysis also suggests that six of 11 secondaries in Calderdale do not currently get £5,000 per pupil, instead seeing an average funding of £4,844 – they would see an increase of £156.

The type of funding on which the analysis is based – the National Funding Formula – is partly calculated using the number of pupils at a school.

Schools considered “new and growing” by the Department for Education are excluded, as are those for which funding data was not available.

Across England, about 6,700 of 16,500 primary schools get less than the amount proposed, while around 1,100 of 3,100 secondaries stand to benefit.

Jon Andrews, deputy head of research at the Education Policy Institute, said the Prime Minister’s drive to even up cash for schools implies that funding should be equal, despite the fact that children’s circumstances and opportunities differ.

He added: “Any attempt to crudely level up funding would disproportionately direct additional funding towards the least disadvantaged schools with the least challenging intakes, at a time when progress in closing the attainment gap has stalled and may be about to go into reverse.”

These are the primaries which stand to benefit from the Prime Minister's pledge:

Lightcliffe CofE Primary School: (£3,500)

The Greetland Academy: (£3,553)

Old Earth Primary School: (£3,568)

Woodhouse Primary School: (£3,568)

Copley Primary School: (£3,575)

Northowram Primary School: (£3,580)

All Saints' CofE Va Junior And Infant School: (£3,594)

Bradshaw Primary School: (£3,625)

Shelf Junior And Infant School: (£3,630)

Barkisland CofE Va Primary School: (£3,654)

St John's (CofE) Primary Academy, Clifton: (£3,669)

Carr Green Primary School: (£3,670)

Ripponden Junior And Infant School: (£3,688)

St Chad's CofE (Va) Primary School: (£3,733)

Bailiffe Bridge Junior And Infant School: (£3,735)

And these are the secondary schools:

Brighouse High School: (£4,800)

The Crossley Heath School: (£4,800)

The North Halifax Grammar School: (£4,800)

The Brooksbank School: (£4,841)

Rastrick High School: (£4,866)

Lightcliffe Academy: (£4,923)

