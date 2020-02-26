Travel expert advises public after Barkisland school's Coronavirus concern

A travel expert is advising concerned villagers after Barkisland Primary School confirmed it is in talks with health officials regarding the Coronavirus.

Barkisland homeowner and Travel Counsellor Gail Herring said her employer, Travel Counsellors, are in advanced stages on how to approach the recent spread of the virus, which originated from China’s Hunan province.

Barkisland Church of England (VA) Primary School main entrance

Alarms have been raised after Barkisland Primary, in Scammonden Road, sent a letter to parents yesterday saying they would be conducting a deep clean of the school as a precautionary measure.

Becky Schofield, head teacher at Barkisland Primary School, said: “The deep clean will be undertaken at the school in order to minimise any risks when you have large groups of children. It will not mean the school is to close.

“We have issued advice as a result of concerns over families who are connected to the school who have visited the affected regions.

"We're currently speaking to Public Health England."

Gail Herring, travel counsellor

The school said they were following the relevant guidance from Public Health England.

Travel expert Ms Herring said: “If anybody needs help I’m happy to have a chat and advise them directly to the right contacts."

Ms Herring helps customers from her village and across the UK with travel advice, but insists those wishing to travel should receive health advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"It’s an evolving situation and it’s important to keep calm and perspective", said Ms Herring.

Barkisland Church of England (VA) Primary School side entrance

“Keep to the advise from the WHO.”

A spokeswoman from Manchester-based Travel Counsellors said: "We're working closely with the Foreign & Commonwealth Office for the latest travel advice surrounding Coronavirus, as well as being guided by information from the World Health Organisation.

"This is an ever-evolving situation and we continue to monitor it very closely to ensure we are supporting our Travel Counsellor business owners and their customers, and re-acting accordingly as a business built on customer care."