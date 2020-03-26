18 pictures showing deserted Calderdale streets as residents stay at home during lockdown
It may be sad to see our towns empty but it shows how determined the people of Calderdale are to beat COVID-19 by staying at home.
From local landmarks to our town centres, here are 18 pictures showing a quiet Calderdale as people stay at home to save lives.
1. Halifax
Last week, before stricter rule were brought into place, Halifax was very quiet during the usual lunchtime rush.
jpimedia
2. Halifax
Woolshops Shopping Centre in Halifax looking very quiet last week. The Piece Hall is now completely closed with residents urged to stay in their homes to help prevent the spread.
jpimedia
3. Halifax
Despite being close to Sainsbury's Halifax, Winding Road isn't seeing the usual hustle and bustle.
jpimedia
4. Hebden Bridge
All quiet by the canal at Hebden Bridge as people take the advice to stay at home.
jpimedia
