Chronically ill blogger shares her isolation tips

Blogger and life coach Nicolette Lafonseca-Hargreaves has shared online resources for making social distancing easier during this turbulent time.

Cornholme resident Nicolette has Elos Danlos Syndrome, Psychosis, Andersen disease and is a cancer survivor - making her immunocompromised and in the at risk category.

Nicolette Lafonseca-Hargreaves.

In the past she has had to isolate multiple times, and has collected several handy tips and tricks to avoid cabin fever and keep the kids entertained.

The mum-of two home educates her children, six-year- old Sebastian and two-year-old Humphrey, and shares her experiences and tips on her blog 'Archie and the Rug.'

"I'm a blogger, so I am a natural over-sharer. Sitting and binge watching the TV is fine if you are at work all day and just chilling out. When you're at home all day, you will drive yourself insane. Now that so many more people are isolating I thought I would share some tips on how to cope with being at home all day with people," she said.

Some of Nicolette's blog posts include freezer batch cooking recipes, home education ideas, crafts and self care tips.

"When people are panicking, especially about work and money, we can get a 'brain fog' and forget how to do simple things. Making simple crafts like paper dollies can entertain the kids in a cheap, easy and creative way."

Nicolette was a social worker for fifteen years, and believes that it is important that we follow NHS Guidelines and take care of our mental health.

"Although it's a stressful time, we need to step back and put it back in perspective. Yes it's a serious situation and death and illness will always be emotive topics, but we don't have control over a pathogen.

"What we do have control over is our mindset and our actions. We need to prioritise our physical and mental health. Hopefully this situation will make us respect and appreciate our community and all types of workers."