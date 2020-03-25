Community Foundation for Calderdale creates £30,000 Community Resilience Fund

The Community Foundation for Calderdale, has created a £30,000 Community Resilience fund to help frontline charities and vulnerable people during the Covid-19 outbreak.

As well as offering support for those impacted by Coronavirus, the organisation is still helping households and businesses that were affected by Storm Dennis flooding. Earlier this year, the CFFC managed to raise over £300,000 to help those that had been affected by the flooding.

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale.

Steve Duncan, CEO of Community Foundation for Calderdale said: “This is where the Community Foundation can really come into its own.

"At the end of the day we are here to support the community and the virus affects everybody, not just the elderly.

"With self isolation and social distancing now in place, we want people to know that support is available and that the community does care about their wellbeing.

“We’re really keen to support those providing front line support such as Age UK, Focus for Hope, community transport groups and food banks.

"The organisations can apply for grants and we’ll let them get on with spending the money however they see fit, as they know better than anyone what is happening on the front line.”

To apply for a grant, visit the Community Foundation for Calderdale website or call 01422 349700.

To donate to the Community Resilience Fund, click here.