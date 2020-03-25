Coronavirus: Calderdale Health and Care leaders joint statement to public

Calderdale's health and care leaders have provided essential guidelines for members of the public during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Two years ago Calderdale's health and care organisations came together to commit and collaborate at a local level through establishing Calderdale Cares.

Health care professionals

This joint statement from the leaders of health and care organisations sets out what they are doing together and also what members of the public can do to help us.

The statement said: "We've already seen how people in Calderdale and our staff in all our organisations are cooperating and showing great kindness, resilience and understanding at this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for that.

"We all have a role to play in facing the extraordinary challenge of COVID-19.

"We will do our best to make sure we continue to provide the services people use every day – from health and social care to refuse collection.

"We will also do our best to facilitate volunteering, as our residents demonstrate their innate kindness.

"What we ask from everyone who lives or works in Calderdale is we all follow the national guidance to stay at home unless it’s absolutely essential to go out.

The only reasons you may leave home are, to go to work (but work from home if possible); to shop for groceries, medicine and other essentials (infrequently); to exercise outside (once a day); to provide care or help a vulnerable person, or for any medical need. Please stay away from your GP practice. Call your surgery if you need an appointment or repeat prescription. More information can be found at: www.nhs.uk/coronavirus

"The virus will continue to spread if we do not follow the Government’s advice," said the statement.

"The health and well-being of every single one of us, young and old, of good health or in poor health, depends on the actions we do or do not take today.

"During this time, it’s also important to look after ourselves.

"The Active Calderdale website (www.active.calderdale.gov.uk) has some great ideas on how to exercise at home.

"Physical activity can also support good mental health, which is equally important.

"Our ask of the people who call Calderdale home is to stay safe, stay healthy and stay happy as best we can.

"And keep an eye out for your neighbours and communities, to make sure they’re doing the same.

"All the organisations providing health and care services for Calderdale residents have separate responsibilities for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're all working within the context of Government advice that you can find here: Coronavirus (COVID-19) government response.

"There are a number of areas where we are working together to complement our individual organisations’ responses.

"The key things we are doing are:

· Delivering our shared priority to support people who are ill, worried or need advice or other support.

· Working together to reduce the spread of the virus by continuing to review and adapt every service and activity we undertake.

· Wherever possible, we are asking our staff to work from home as much as they can, but we recognise some staff are in business-critical roles where they can’t do this.

· Working together with private organisations and businesses, whether they are private hospitals, nursing or care homes, care providers or the suppliers of essential clinical equipment or supplies, so that we can provide the best care that we can for people who are ill.

· Calderdale is a place where people are generous with their time and support, particularly in times of crisis, and we are supporting and working with voluntary organisations to make the best use of people’s skills, time and energy.

· Particularly looking out for the most vulnerable people in our communities and continuing to find ways to help people to support their neighbours.

· Redeploying colleagues across our organisations to fill any gaps in vital services because of illness, or because workers have been required to stay at home.

· Doing everything we can to look after the physical and mental health of our staff.

· Working together to make the best use of the support that may come from the Government or other sources.

"Together we are doing everything we can to mitigate the impact of the virus, and to support all Calderdale residents, whether they have symptoms of the virus, are staying at home, or have no symptoms but need to know what to do to keep themselves healthy, and to minimise the spread of the virus.

"We're also working with local businesses to enhance their resilience as they face the most difficult of circumstances.

"Thank you again for all your hard work as part of our health and care system in Calderdale for our communities."

Councillor Tim Swift – Leader, Calderdale Council

Dr Steven Cleasby – Chair, Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group

Owen Williams – Chief Executive, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust

Rob Webster – Chief Executive, South West Yorkshire NHS Partnership Foundation Trust

Robin Tuddenham – Chief Executive, Calderdale Council

Neil Smurthwaite – Deputy Chief Officer, Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group

Karen Jackson – Chief Executive, Locala Community Partnerships

Dipika Kaushal – Chief Executive Officer, Voluntary Action Calderdale