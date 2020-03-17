Coronavirus cancels all public worship for more than 46 Calderdale churches

Heads of the Church of England have called for all public worship to be called off to halt the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York are calling for CoE churches to put public worship on hold and become a “different sort of church” in the coming months to face the challenge of COVID-19.

Halifax Minster

In a joint letter, Archbishops Justin Welby and John Sentamu said it was now necessary to put public services on hold until further notice.

“Being a part of the Church of England is going to look very different in the days ahead,” they wrote.

“Our life is going to be less characterised by attendance at church on Sunday, and more characterised by the prayer and service we offer each day.

“We may not be able to pray with people in the ways we're used to, but we can certainly pray for people, and we can certainly offer practical care and support."

In total, there are more than 46 CoE churches, including Halifax Minster, and 22 church schools across Calderdale.

The Church that far from having to “shut up shop”, the CoE must face the challenge by becoming a radically different kind of church rooted in prayer and serving others.

It comes after the Government announced unprecedented peacetime measures to try to control the spread of the virus, with restrictions on public gatherings, transport and working.

The Archbishops expressed the desire that church buildings may, where practical, remain open as places of prayer for the community, observing social distancing recommendations.

They also invited clergy to maintain the ancient pattern of daily prayer and, where possible, the eucharist – live streaming their worship if they have the resources to do so.

And they urged congregations to be in the forefront of providing practical care and support for the most poor and the most vulnerable during the crisis.

The Church said: “This is a defining moment.

“We urge you sisters and brothers to become a different sort of church in these coming months: hopeful and rooted in the offering of prayer and praise and overflowing in service to the world.

“Please do carry on supporting the local foodbank and buy extra provisions for it.

"Ensure the night shelters wherever possible are kept open.

"There are many very encouraging schemes happening right across our country in communities to focus on caring for the most vulnerable and do continue to play your part in those."

The archbishops have joined other church leaders in calling for a day of prayer and action this Sunday (Mothering Sunday) particularly remembering those who are sick or anxious and all involved in health and emergency services.

Further information on what the suspension of public worship will mean will be available as soon as possible on the CoE website.

The Church will be providing a range of resources to enable people to continue to walk with God at this difficult time. This includes #LiveLent daily reflections, prayer for the day audio and text and Alexa and Google Home smart speaker apps.

In the days and weeks ahead, the Church will be significantly expanding this output with audio of a simple daytime prayer and night prayer service, more video content and some live-streaming, new mental health reflections to support people, and webinars to help churches stream sermons, events and make the most of social media. Read more here.

The aim will be to make as much as possible available in simple downloadable and printable formats for those who can’t easily access the technology.