Coronavirus: Schools to close indefinitely from Friday

Schools across the UK will close from Friday with no date set for when they will reopen.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told MPs that keeping schools open had become “increasingly challenging” due to staff sickness and student absences due to coronavirus.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson speaks in the Commons. Photo: PA

But he said children of key workers - those in the NHS, police, and deliver drivers for example - could still go to school to enable their parents to go to work.

Vulnerable children would also still be able to attend school and those entitled to free school meals would get vouchers.

And in a Downing Street press conference held at the same time as Mr WIlliamson's statement, the Prime Minister said "exams will not take place as planned in May and June".

Mr Williamson said: "I want to provide parents, students and staff with the certainty they need.

"After schools shut their gates on Friday afternoon they will remain closed until further notice.

"This will be for all children except to those of key workers and where children who are most vulnerable."

He added: "I know the situation has become increasingly challenging.

"I've said before that if the science and the advice changed, such that keeping schools open would no longer be in the best interest of children and teachers, that we would act - we are now at that stage."

Mr Williamson said: "The spike of the virus is increasing at a faster pace than anticipated and it is crucial that we continue to consider the right measures to arrest this increase and to relieve the pressure on the health system.

"The public health benefits of schools remaining open as normal are shifting.

"It is also clear that schools are increasingly finding it more difficult to continue as normal as illness and self-isolation impacts on staffing levels and pupil attendance."

Mr Williamson went on: "The scientific advice shows that these settings are safe for this small number of children to continue attending.

"But asking others to stay away will just go towards helping us slow the spread of this virus.

"Examples of these key workers include NHS staff, police and delivery drivers who need to be able to go to work.

"Vulnerable children include those who have a social worker and those with educational health and care plans."

Mr Williamson said the Government is "expecting" early years providers, sixth forms and further education colleges to do the same.

He said the Government will put in place a national voucher system for children eligible for free school meals.

He said: "We will give schools the flexibility to provide meals or vouchers to children who are eligible for free school meals. Some schools are already doing this and we will make sure those costs are reimbursed.

"As soon as possible, we will put in place a national voucher system for every child who is eligible for free school meals."



He added: "I know that all of this is not going to be easy. I am asking nurseries, schools and colleges to be at the forefront of our national response to this crisis.

"Given the unprecedented asks we are making of all of those who are working in educational settings at this time, I recognise we are asking so much of them and we'll be asking them to be able to provide these settings to be open for those children of key workers and those vulnerable children during the Easter holidays as well."