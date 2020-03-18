Coronavirus: What are supermarkets doing to tackle stockpiling?

With supermarkets stepping up in an effort to stop stockpiling and panic buying, how will your weekly shop be affected by the measures?

Sainsbury's has announced that it will prioritise elderly and vulnerable people with online deliveries and limit customers to three of a single item.

Empty shelves on the toilet roll aisle at Sainsbury's Halifax

Tesco stores have set limits on products that have proved popular with stockpilers including hand sanitiser, toilet rolls and pasta.

Aldi stores are allowing purchases of four items per shopper and the supermarkets will be opening exclusively for the elderly from 8am-9am every Tuesday.

Morrisons has announced a number of new measures that have been introduced, these include:

- Increasing the amount of food it makes in its British manufacturing sites to meet customers’ needs

- Increasing the amount of stock being sent to stores from its warehouses

- Extending its home delivery service so it can deliver to more customers on their doorstep at the times they need

- Introducing temporary purchase limits on products where there is high demand, so they remain available for longer for more customers to buy

- Increasing cleaning throughout the day to ensure high standards of food safety and store cleanliness are maintained

Public Health England has said that people should plan ahead and think about what they need for the next seven days when shopping but to be mindful of others when buying products.

