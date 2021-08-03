333 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Calderdale

A total of 20,674 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 2 (Monday), up from 20,341 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 71,580 over the period, to 5,902,354.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 318 people had died in the area by August 2 (Monday) – up from 317 on Friday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 11,194 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that two-thirds of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 119,798 people had received both jabs by August 1 (Sunday) – 68% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 72% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.