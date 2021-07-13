340 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Calderdale over the weekend

Public Health England figures show that 17,789 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday (July 12) in Calderdale up from 17,449 the same time on Friday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 97,150 over the period, to 5,155,243.

Calderdale's cases were among the 470,870 recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber, a figure which rose by 10,706 over the period.