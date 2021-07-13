Calderdale areas with more than 20 Covid cases over the last seven days

According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to July 6.

Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals.

Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

1. Rastrick East 28 new cases (up 11 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 483.8

2. Clifton & Bailiff Bridge 35 new cases (up 20 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 379.7

3. Savile Park 34 new cases (down 4 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 477.5

4. Skircoat Green 30 new cases (up 2 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 423.4