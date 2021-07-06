How many Covid cases are in my area? Latest case rates for every neighbourhood in Calderdale

These are the latest coronavirus figures for areas of Calderdale over the last seven days.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 3:50 pm

According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to June 29.

Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals.

Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

1. Clifton & Bailiff Bridge

15 new cases (up 5 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 162.7

2. Central Halifax & Boothtown

22 new cases (up 6 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 252.0

3. Elland

38 new cases (up 13 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 357.6

4. Mytholmroyd & Cragg Vale

11 new cases (down 3 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 128.5

