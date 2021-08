According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to August 4.

Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals.

Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

1. Clifton & Bailiff Bridge 28 cases (up 3 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 303.8

2. Greetland & Stainland 47 cases (down 13 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 493.6

3. King Cross 24 cases (down 6 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 351.3

4. Pellon East 30 cases (down 1 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 370.9