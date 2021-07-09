Photo by JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Number of residents who have had two doses of Covid vaccine in every area of Calderdale

This is the percentage of adults who had had two doses of a Covid vaccine in each neighbourhood of Calderdale, up to and including July 6.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 9th July 2021, 7:00 am

The Government data shows the percentage of all people aged 18 and over who have been vaccinated. The data is calculated by dividing the total number of people who have received a vaccination by the population and multiplying by 100.

1. Central Halifax & Boothtown

52.4% of people in Central Halifax & Boothtown have been vaccinated with two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

2. Clifton & Bailiff Bridge

65.2% of people in Clifton & Bailiff Bridge have been vaccinated with two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

3. Mytholmroyd & Cragg Vale

68.3% of people in Mytholmroyd & Cragg Vale have been vaccinated with two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

4. Elland

65.2% of people in Elland have been vaccinated with two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

