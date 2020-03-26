Dementia Friendly Todmorden join forces with community groups

The volunteer organisation is making sure residents can access help and support during this turbulent time.

Dementia Friendly Todmorden are a volunteer group that organise dementia awareness workshops. The group work closesly with West Yorkshire Police and Fire & Rescue Service to provide support across the Todmorden community.

Dementia Friendly Todmorden. Photo by Bruce Fitzgerald.

During the Covid-19 pandemic they have joined forces with groups such as Age Concern and Your.Tod.Squad. to make sure that isolated members of the community access the support they need.

Neil Taylor, Chair of Dementia Friendly Todmorden, said: "The problem that we've got is that most of our volunteers work full time or are key workers.

"We've joined forces with some of the smaller community groups so we can identify who needs help. We're really keen to help people that are feeling lonely or isolated or suffering with mental health issues, not just those with dementia.

"The community groups are going out and leafleting around the community and seeing who could benefit from a food or care package."

Mr Taylor also emphasised the importance of social distancing, in order to slow the spread of the virus and protect the wellbeing of older and vulnerable people.

"To me it's quite clear what we need to do with social distancing and keeping safe. Limit your contact with others and follow the government advice, it's as simple as that."

Your.Tod.Squad is one of the groups identifying vulnerable people in Todmorden. The community group that has been helping people with tasks such as picking up groceries and household essentials, deliveries, picking up medication, taking dogs for walks, as well as email pen pals and telephone calls to help tackle the loneliness during isolation.

The group is also working with an award winning chef to help produce affordable ready meals and food baskets and have plans to start a helpline for the community.

The group currently has over 70 volunteers and 1,000 members on the Facebook group.

Robin Varley, founder of Your.Tod.Squad said: “It’s the most uplifting thing to see people so happy to help others. Everyone is being so supportive and it’s bringing out the best of people in our community.

“We don’t know how long this is going to last and people need to work together and try to stay as calm as possible.

“I’m a huge believer in not suffering in silence and it’s so great to see the community working together to make sure everyone is safe and supported."

If you would like to volunteer or access help from the group email your.tod.squad@gmail.com or call 07951 445348. Alternatively, you can join their online group by searching ‘Your.Tod.Squad’ on Facebook.

Are you doing something to help the community? Get in touch at newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk.