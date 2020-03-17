Halifax grandma had to spend birthday alone in self-isolation

A Halifax grandma had to spend her birthday in self-isolation after fears of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Caroline Devin, who lives in Greetland, had to spend her 63rd birthday alone in her home as part of self-isolating after her family recommended she do so as of Thursday last week.

Ms Devin said she's grateful for the support she's received from family and friends

Ms Devin has suffered from emphysema for around 12 years and, as a result, would be more susceptible to the virus, which is sweeping the nation's headlines.

"It was my birthday on Monday which I had to spend by myself," said Ms Devin.

"I have a cough and sore throat but I've had that for a long time because I suffer from emphysema.

"It was my daughter Rebecca Walker (37), who said I should self-isolate because she's worried I would easily catch the virus.

"I'm terrified because if I did catch it there's no way I would survive."

Ms Devin spoke about her experiences after day five of self-isolation.

She said: "The whole situation is like a dream, it doesn't seem like reality.

"I feel like a prisoner in my own home.

"It's very depressing, but having contact with others isn't worth the risk for me.

"It's been heartbreaking because I miss my daughter and my grandchildren.

"For now, I'm just trying to stay active and eat healthy, and keep my morale up.

"I've got a wonderful family and great neighbours who are helping when they can."

Due to her health issues Ms Devin said she will remain in self-isolation until the situation has improved.

She is listening to the advice given by Public Health England.