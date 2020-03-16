Hebden Bridge Film Festival postponed over coronavirus pandemic

Hebden Bridge Film Festival has been postponed because of COVID-19, organisers announced this afternoon.

The event, whose patron is actress Maxine Peake, was due to go ahead between March 27 and 29 but could be instead be hosted with a revised programme in September.

In a statement, organisers said: "We are very sorry to announce that we are postponing the Hebden Bridge Film Festival.

"Given the worsening situation with the Covid-19 virus we feel this is the right decision.

"It is very disappointing as we had a great programme of wonderful films, but the safety of our audience, guests, volunteers and staff is our priority.

"We hope to host a revised programme on the last weekend of September (25 – 27) with as many of the programmed films as possible.

"For pass-holders, your pass will be valid, or you may have a refund if you prefer. All individual ticketholders will be offered a full refund. Everyone will be contacted by email with more information.

"If Hebden Bridge Picture House remains open, we hope to screen the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night films (Misbehaviour, The Australian Dream and And Then We Danced on the 27, 28 and 29 March).

"But this is all to be confirmed.

"This is to support the cinema and is not part of the festival.

"Passes will not be valid, but please support the Picture House by coming if it does not put your or others’ health at risk (tickets available on the door at normal prices).

"We thank everyone for your continued support of the festival and our wonderful community."

