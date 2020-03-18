How NHS workers can claim a free pizza from Domino's

Calderdale NHS workers can get a free pizza from Domino's.

The initiative is to thank the NHS staff who are risking their own health and working difficult, long hours during the coronavirus pandemic.

The offer is only available at select Domino's

There are no Calderdale outlets that are offering free pizzas but NHS workers from the borough can still claim a free pizza at Huddersfield St John's Road, Huddersfield Wakefield Road and Heckmondwike, which are participating.

In a Facebook post the pizza chain said, “We want to say thank you to all of our doctors, nurses and NHS staff who are working tirelessly day and night to keep us safe in these difficult times.

"This Friday we are giving free pizza to all NHS staff across all of our DS Group Domino's branches.

To claim a free medium pizza, workers must bring their ID into store on Friday March 20.