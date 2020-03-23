Morrisons installs large clear screens at checkouts to support social distancing in stores

Morrisons is installing large perspex screens at all checkouts in all of its stores to support the nation's efforts to follow social distancing advice and to keep checkout operators and customers as safe as possible.

The protective screens, which are one and a half metres wide and nearly one metre high, will mean that customers and checkout staff will be shielded and at a distance from each other.

The clear screens will feature messages to explain this social distancing measure and direct customers to small waist-height windows for transactions.

Morrisons stores will continue to take cash but customers will be encouraged to make contactless, Apple Pay or Google Pay card payments if possible.

David Potts, Chief Executive of Morrisons said: “We want to do our bit to help customers and colleagues from being affected and to help everyone observe social distancing at our checkouts.

"This will help us to continue to play our full part in feeding the nation – it’s more than our job.”

As well as introducing protective screens Morrisons has increased cleaning in stores, particularly at places regularly touched by customers and colleagues.

Morrisons is also issuing hand sanitiser to checkout operators at all stores and redeploying colleagues who are vulnerable to the virus, where possible.