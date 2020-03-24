There is the option of a meat or veggie box for £35.

Morrisons has launched new food boxes filled with everyday essentials in an effort to stop overcrowding at supermarkets during the COVID-19 crisis.

Morrisons launches food box service filled with essentials

The boxes are designed to provide shoppers with everyday essentials, without needing to leave your home.

They contain £30 worth of groceries delivered directly to your door for £5.

The contents of the boxes are random but the supermarket has said that they are full of the essentials.

They are designed to feed two adults for a week.

So what could you expect from a typical box?

A meat box could include: Canned baked beans, soup and pasta sauce; Milk; Dairy products such as butter and cheese; Bread; Rice and pasta; Meat products, such as sausage, bacon and cooked meat; Vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots and onions; Fresh meat such as chicken or beef; Essential household items.

A vegetarian box could include: Canned baked beans, soup and pasta sauce; Milk; Dairy products such as butter and cheese; Bread; Rice and pasta; Vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots and onions; Vegetarian proteins; Essential household items.

For more information visit www.morrisons.com/food-boxes