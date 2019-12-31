New Greggs vegan steak bake launches in Halifax

Greggs has today launched its highly anticipated vegan steak bake at its Halifax town centre stores.

The new vegan pasty comes amid weeks of speculation and is a follow up to its vegan sausage roll, launched in January last year.

Halifax town centre Greggs shop onSouthgate

The new vegan option means the UK’s vegans, flexitarians, meat-free Monday advocates, or those trying their hand at 'Veganuary', can enjoy a tasty new Greggs alternative.

The leading food-on-the-go retailer has been tantalising Greggs fans in the build up to the vegan friendly launch, including a short video on its social media channels in December which said: “Believe the hype... Greggs x Vegan... dropping January 2020.”

The Halifax public can now get their hands on the new steak bake option, created to mirror the original steak bake’s features, with a few important differences including instead being made with Quorn pieces, diced onions and a gravy filling.

Greggs’ vegan Sausage Roll launched in January 2019 to critical acclaim - becoming one of its fastest selling products of the last six years.

Roger Whiteside, Greggs' chief executive, said: “Our vegan sausage roll launch was a huge success and we’ve been working tirelessly to expand our vegan friendly offering and provide more delicious savoury food on-the-go options for people looking to reduce their meat intake.

"The launch of our vegan steak bake is another key milestone on our journey to become our customers’ favourite for food-on-the-go."

To celebrate the new addition to its vegan-friendly range, Greggs also held an exclusive preview event at its Grainger Street shop in Newcastle-upon-Tyne last night.

Over 1,000 fans were given the opportunity to enjoy a first taste of the vegan steak bake before the rest of the country with limited edition packaging also given away to the first 200.

The Greggs vegan steak bake will be available from £1.55, initially across 1,300 shops, including Halifax's two centre stores on Southgate and Woolshops Centre stores, from January 2, and rolling out to a further 700 shops on January 16.

Greggs has also launched a Vegan Steak Bake finder to make it easier for customers to track down their local shop which goes live from 10am on 2 January: https://greggs.co.uk/vsb-locator