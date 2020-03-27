Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video released on social media, the Prime Minister said: "I've developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that's to say a temperature and persistent cough.

"One the advice of the Chief Medical Officer I have taken a test that has come out positive so I am working from home, I am self-isolating and that that's entirely the right thing to do.

"But be in no doubt that i can continue, thanks to the wizadry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus."