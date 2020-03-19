Todmorden trainee teacher offers free learning support

Hazel Collier is sharing her expertise woth parents and students that are struggling during the school closures.

Yesterday the PM, Boris Johnson, announced that schools will be closed as off Friday, in a bid to slow the spreading of Covid-19. This year's academic exams will not take place in England and Wales.

Trainee teacher Hazel Collier with her son Spike.

Nurseries, private schools and sixth forms are also being advised to close.

The announcements came after the UK total number of deaths rose to 104 after a further 33 people died as a result of the virus.

READ MORE: The Halifax Courier's Coronavirus live blog

In light of the school closures, Todmorden trainee teacher Hazel Collier has volunteered her skills to help parents and pupils that are struggling with learning from home.

Trainee teacher Hazel Collier.

Hazel, age 32, is currently studying for a PGCE in Social Sciences at Manchester Metropolitan University. She has a background in Pyschology and has worked with children in care homes.

She was motivated to share her expertise after seeing the community rally together during the floods earlier this year.

"There’s lots of community support stuff going on Todmorden. There’s always been a big community spirit with the floods and with the coronavirus people are all helping each other out..

"Quite often I feel like my skills are too academic to be able to really help out in these situations, but with the schools closing I can help parents and students that are struggling. I just thought it was a great time to be able to share my skills."

Trainee teacher Hazel Collier.

The mum of one believes that it is important for children to still have the ability to learn and have structure during the turbulent and uncertain time.

"Children need routine and they know what’s going on in the news at the moment. For the sake of parents and the kids we’ve got to stay active and occupied."

If you would like help from Hazel, contact her on: hcollier88@live.co.uk