The total number of cases across Yorkshire has risen to 554.

As of Thursday 9am, 11,658 people have tested for positive coronavirus in the UK.

578 people have died.

Here is the full list of cases in Yorkshire:

Bradford - 16

Wakefield - 19

Sheffield - 174

Barnsley - 19

Rotheram - 20

North Yorkshire - 45

East Riding of Yorkshire - 19

Kingston Upon Hull, City Of - 2

Kirklees - 20

Calderdale - 7

York - 14

Doncaster - 15

Leeds - 53