13 vegetarian and vegan restaurants to visit in and around Halifax according to TripAdvisor
With the growing popularity of vegetarianism, veganism, flexitarianism and pescetarianism, there’s never been a better time to meat-free (at least for one or two days a week).
For anyone keen to reduce their meat consumption, and those who already adhere to a vegetarian diet, here are some of the top locations in Calderdale that are vegetarian and vegan friendly, according to TripAdvisor.
1. Pride and Provenance, Halifax
Located just outside of the Piece Hall in Halifax town centre, this eatery features veggie and vegan options. The venue opened in 2018 and is an independent family owned cafe wine bar.
This social dining restaurant offers a variety of Mediterranean dishes for diners to share together. Vegan friendly dishes available include padron peppers, ember roasted beetroots and carrot dumplings.
Located on George Street in Halifax town centre the British bistro shares that it is vegetarian friendly, has vegan options and also offers a selection of gluten free options on Tripadvisor. Pic: Google Street view.
The pub with stunning panoramic views across the valley offers a selection of vegetarian dishes and also has a vegan menu which includes baked onion bhajis and spicy bean open enchilada. Pic: Google Street View.