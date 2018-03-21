A superb Edwardian semi-detached house

Set in a lovely elevated position with beautiful mature gardens to the rear.

The elegant three bedroom property offers spacious accommodation with gas central heating and double glazing throughout. Comprising on the ground floor of: entrance hallway with stairs to the first floor, dining room with decorative fireplace and a bay window which overlooks the front garden, sitting room with open fireplace with multi-fuel stove and wood flooring, and a kitchen fitted with quality units with complementary worktops, integrated dishwasher, washing machine and tumble dryer.

There are two bedrooms and a house bathroom on the first floor with a very spacious beamed attic bedroom on the second floor.

To the front of the property is a private lawned garden with an excellent parking area for three/four cars.

Access to the beautiful rear garden is via a paved open yard. The gardens are terraced on a number of levels with lawned areas with lots of space for children to play.

Address: One Glendene, Shoebroad Lane, Todmorden

Price: £298,999

Agent: Ryburne & Co 01422 842926

https://www.ryburne.co.uk/