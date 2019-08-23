August Bank holiday Monday supermarket opening hours in Calderdale

Some supermarket opening hours can change over the Bank Holiday weekend.

These Calderdale supermarkets will be open as normal on Saturday and Sunday but have reduced their opening hours slightly on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26).

Here's a list of all the supermarket opening hours in Calderdale on bank holiday monday:

Morrisons - Elland and Illingworth: 8am–7pm

Aldi - Halifax and Elland: 8am-8pm

Tesco - Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and King Cross: 9am-6pm

Sainsbury's - Halifax and Brighouse: 8am-8pm

Asda - Halifax: 7am-8pm

Lidl - Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax and Brighouse: 8am-8pm