Average cost of a property in every Calder Valley neighbourhood revealed
This is the average house price for every neighbourhood in the Calder Valley.
The data, provided by the House of Commons library, shows the median house prices for properties sold in each neighbourhood in the Calder Valley constituency for June 2019. To see the average house prices for properties in Halifax click here. For more picture galleries click here to see photos from a night out in Halifax back in 2008, here to see iconic Halifax nightclubs from over the years and click here for things to do in Halifax during half-term.