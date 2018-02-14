Charming semi-detached cottage

Lovely landscaped gardens to three sides

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: stone entrance porch; sitting room with mullion front windows and patio doors to the rear, stone fireplace with feature gas fire and chimney breast with display shelving, stairs to the first floor and under stairs storage; spacious beamed dining kitchen fitted with a range of quality base and wall units, integrated appliances include a dishwasher, fridge/freezer, washing machine, oven and four-ring hob; beamed dining room set to the front of the property with mullion windows.

To the first floor: L-shaped landing with access to the roof space which has electricity and is boarded; four bedrooms (one of which is currently used as a study and one with fitted wardrobes); en-suite shower room/WC and a fully tiled house bathroom with an attractive quality four-piece suite.

The property has lovely well cared for gardens that wrap around three sides of the property. There is a paved seating area at the rear of the property with steps leading to a raised lawned garden. A path leading down the side of the property provides access to the front of the cottage and a further lawned garden.

The property has private parking to the side for two/three cars plus a detached garage to the rear which provides good storage (planning permission to replace).

Situated within walking distance of the centre of Mytholmroyd for all amenities including excellent transport links to Leeds and Manchester (train and car). Three good primary schools, nursery and high schools are within proximity of the property.