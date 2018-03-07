Delightful cottage set in the heart of the historic village of Midgley

A delightful and spacious period stone cottage with a good front garden and a large rear paved area with parking. Set in the heart of the lovely historic village of Midgley, this well-maintained property has lovely open views and beautiful country walks nearby.

The accommodation briefly comprises on the ground floor of: entrance hall with stairs to the first floor, beamed sitting room with a period cast iron fireplace with decorative fire, dining kitchen fitted with a range of quality base and wall units with complementary worktops and tiled splashbacks. Stairs from the kitchen lead down to the cellar. To the first floor: two double bedrooms, one with built-in storage and a cast iron feature fireplace, and a bathroom with a three-piece suite comprising of WC, wash hand basin and tiled shower cubicle.

Outside is a lovely paved and lawn low maintenance front garden with a variety of mature borders and a paved pathway leading to the front of the property. To the rear is a very useful paved area with parking.

Guide price: £199,000.