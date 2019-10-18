First-time buyers in Calderdale save £500,000 on stamp tax

First-time buyers in Calderdale saved £500,000 on stamp tax last year under a new Government scheme.

The policy, designed to help people onto the housing ladder, scrapped stamp duty land tax for first-time buyers paying up to £300,000 for their home, and reduced it by £5,000 for those paying up to £500,000.

But critics argue the move does not go far enough, and have called for further reform.

Read: This is the reason why film crews have been spotted in Elland today

Figures from HM Revenue and Customs show 490 first-time buyers in Calderdale benefited from the tax relief scheme in 2018-19 – the first full financial year since it was introduced.

The tax authority estimates it lost a total of £500,000 in tax income in the area, meaning each buyer will have saved an average of £1,000.

This was lower than the average amount saved across West Yorkshire, where 7,550 buyers pocketed £1,300 apiece.

In total, first-time buyers across the county kept £9.8 million that would otherwise have gone to the taxman.

Phil Hall, head of public affairs and policy at the Association of Accounting Technicians, said changing the system so that sellers paid stamp duty rather than buyers would be fairer and more effective.

“There is clearly no denying that First-Time Buyer Relief has helped tens of thousands of buyers, but it’s doing so in an expensive, inefficient and patchy manner," he said.

"FTBR has already cost the taxpayer £520 million in its first year of operation and it’s expected to cost almost £700 million a year by 2022-23.

Read: From Gentleman Jack to Kaiser Chiefs - major talking points in Calderdale this week

"These costs could be eradicated by simply switching liability from the buyer to the seller, which would see every first-time buyer exempted from stamp duty irrespective of the cost of the house."

HMRC took in £13 million in stamp duty from property sales in Calderdale during the year, of which £11 million was from residential sales.

The average tax paid by each buyer was £2,676, compared to an average of £8,086 across England and Northern Ireland.

Property taxes are administered separately in Scotland and Wales.

Hew Edgar, from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, argued that the new scheme was in danger of flooding the market with first-time buyers.

He said: "Unless [the scheme] is balanced out with an increase in supply, support for those taking subsequent steps, and incentives for those who wish to or who should downsize, we will experience a congested market with limited fluidity.”

HM Treasury has been approached for comment.

Read: 22 weird and wonderful street names from in and around Calderdale