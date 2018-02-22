Five bedroom home overlooking beautiful Elphin Brook

This immaculate stone property retains many original features and provides spacious five bedroom accommodation.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: entrance hallway with original staircase to the first floor and stairs down to the lower ground floor, an internal door leads to the garage; front sitting room with bay window, original cast iron fireplace and shelving; rear sitting room with views over the garden and woodland, fireplace with Georgian insert and a coal effect gas fire; shower/cloakroom with original fitted cupboards to one wall providing excellent storage.

The lower ground floor: hallway with tiled floor; cellar store which offers good storage; utility room with plumbing and tiled floor; kitchen fitted with a range of quality units with complementary worktops and a peninsular unit, there are further storage units to one wall and a fitted matching dresser, also a tiled fireplace with space for a large cooker; sun room to the rear of the property with two Velux windows and access to the garden.

To the first floor: landing with stairs to the second floor; house bathroom with a quality fitted four-piece suite with original built-in storage to one wall; two double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

On the second floor there is a landing with useful storage and two further bedrooms.

A spacious attached garage offers many options but is currently used as a garage/workshop and has an inspection pit and useful storage. There is private off-road parking to the front for two cars. At the rear of the property is a low maintenance terraced garden with a wonderful gravel seating area and direct access to the picturesque Elphin Brook.

Address: The Woodlands, Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd

Price: £349,000

Agent: Ryburne & Co 01422 844963