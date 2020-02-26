Flood hit venue wins CAMRA Pub of the Season Award

A pub affected by the Storm Ciara floods have been named CAMRA's Pub of the Season.

The Nightjar in Hebden Bridge is the latest recipient of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Halifax and Calderdale branch's seasonal award.

The accolade is particularly poignant as the pub on New Road was recently flooded due to Storm Ciara.

Fortunately the pub was able to open its doors again in time for the presentation.

The Nightjar opened in June 2017 and is the brewery tap for Nightjar Brew Co, the Mytholmroyd based brewery.

Found next door to the Picture House in Hebden Bridge, the pub serves three handpumped real ales, often two from their own brewery and another from one of the many small independent breweries.

Seasonal awards are decided by democratic vote at CAMRA’s monthly branch meeting. One sampler said, “I enjoy visiting the Nightjar to sample the new Nightjar Brew Co beers, plus the beers obtained through brewery swaps. It is a great place to drink, the staff are hospitable and there’s no loud music.”