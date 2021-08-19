LifestyleThe lost pubs of Calderdale - but how many do you remember? The lost pubs of Calderdale - but how many do you remember?The Lost Pubs Project has compiled lists of pub in towns and cities up and down the country that have now closed down.By Abigail KellettThursday, 19th August 2021, 7:00 am Here are some of the pubs Calderdale has loved and lost over the years. Did you go to any of these pubs in Calderdale?1. Allan FoldWarley Road, King Cross. Photo Sales2. Bradshaw TavernBradshaw Lane, Bradshaw, Halifax. Photo Sales3. Coach & HorsesHaley Hill, Boothtown, Halifax Photo Sales4. FalconSalterhebble Hill, Halifax.Photo: Google Street View Photo SalesCalderdaleNext Page Page 1 of 6