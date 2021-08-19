The lost pubs of Calderdale - but how many do you remember?

The lost pubs of Calderdale - but how many do you remember?

The Lost Pubs Project has compiled lists of pub in towns and cities up and down the country that have now closed down.

By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 7:00 am

Here are some of the pubs Calderdale has loved and lost over the years. Did you go to any of these pubs in Calderdale?

1. Allan Fold

Warley Road, King Cross.

Photo Sales

2. Bradshaw Tavern

Bradshaw Lane, Bradshaw, Halifax.

Photo Sales

3. Coach & Horses

Haley Hill, Boothtown, Halifax

Photo Sales

4. Falcon

Salterhebble Hill, Halifax.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Calderdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us