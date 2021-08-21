Bramleys announce the return of auctions this October

The first of the upcoming auctions will be held on October 6 at John Smith Stadium in Huddersfield.

The auction will be the first held since March 2020, so is a welcome return for both local homebuyers and sellers.

Previous auctions have been a key calendar event for the local industry, with sales totalling £3.5 million for vendor clients. With the events of lockdown causing house prices to rise rapidly and a booming market from the stamp duty holiday, it is anticipated that people will likely be turning to property auctions to purchase their next home.

Bramleys auction team is headed by Andrew Moorhouse FRICS who has 35 years' auction experience and personally appraises all potential lots to ensure the best and most professional advice is offered to all vendor clients.

Paul Keighley, Partner at Bramleys, said: “We are so glad to see the return of auctions this autumn. They have had some amazing success in the past, and after being postponed for nearly 18 months years, we’re sure that people will be excited to attend again.”

“I think that it is also likely that we will see an increase in people not only buying but selling properties through auction now. With the events of last year causing many problems for people in the property market, I think buyers and sellers will be looking for a more immediate and less stressed process.”