Calderdale house prices dropped slightly in June

Beacon Hill, Halifax.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 13.5% annual growth.

The average Calderdale house price in June was £165,288, Land Registry figures show – a 0.8% decrease on May.

Over the month, the picture was worse than that across Yorkshire and The Humber, where prices increased 7.1%, and Calderdale underperformed compared to the 4.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Calderdale rose by £20,000 – putting the area 13th among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 24 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Richmondshire, where property prices increased on average by 29.4%, to £276,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hull gained 4.2% in value, giving an average price of £121,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses fared worst in Calderdale in June – they dropped 1.2% in price, to £139,127 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 14.3%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: down 1% monthly; up 12.8% annually; £184,228 average

Terraced: down 0.6% monthly; up 14% annually; £139,127 average

Flats: down 1% monthly; up 11.2% annually; £111,469 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Calderdale spent an average of £143,000 on their property – £17,000 more than a year ago, and £28,000 more than in June 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £184,000 on average in June – 28.7% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Calderdale compare?

Buyers paid 15% less than the average price in Yorkshire and The Humber (£195,000) in June for a property in Calderdale. Across Yorkshire and The Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £266,000.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and The Humber were in Harrogate – £312,000 on average, and 1.9 times as much as in Calderdale. Harrogate properties cost 2.6 times as much as homes in Hull (£121,000 average), at the other end of the scale.