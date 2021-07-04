Calderdale named one of the UK’s greenest property hotspots

Calderdale named one of the UKs greenest property hotspots

The Body Shop has uncovered the best places in Great Britain to trade in the hustle and bustle of London life for.

To find out which cities are the best for those wanting to take the leap, The Body Shop launched the study using five key factors: urban greenspace per person, air quality, noise pollution, and the number of forests and walking trails across Great Britain.

Calderdale ranked 19th on the list of the top 20 green hotspots.

The borough scored highly when it came to air quality as well as greenspaces.

