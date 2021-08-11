Former Calderdale school building and surrounding woodland goes up for sale

For sale for £550,000 with Walker Singleton, The Old School on Jumps Road, the property features an imposing stone built former school which has recently been used as an activity centre.

The listing also includes a stone built cottage with gardens as a parcel of land measuring 4.83 Acres.

The description reads: "The premises briefly comprise an imposing stone built former school set within the valleys of Todmorden offering scenic views over the surrounding hills and countryside.

"The property has most recently been used as an activity centre and offers an array of accommodation and large rooms used for activities. In the activity centre building, there are; four large hall areas, seven bedrooms with en-suite bathroom facilities, 11 rooms previously used as dormitory accommodation, a lounge area, a large main dining room and kitchen, two shower blocks and additional toilet provision. The premises are predominantly set out over three floors however there is a small basement offering accommodation for laundry and cleaning.

"In addition to the main building the sale includes a stone built cottage with gardens having accommodation over three floors with office, kitchen and WC facilities.

"A parcel of land to the north measuring 4.83 Acres is also offered as part of the sale. Please note that restrictions are in place on the land to state that it can be used as an activity centre or for a similar use only.

"Externally the property has a car park that would accommodate approximately 10 cars with a driveway running past the front elevation.

"Services connected to the premises include gas, electricity, water and drainage with heating provided by way of a gas fired central heating system. Please note these services have not been tried or tested and any interested parties are advised to satisfy themselves as to suitability and condition.

"The property has the potential for a variety of uses to include activity centres, education and training centres, clinics and healthcare or residential institutes subject to the relevant planning permission being obtained."

For more information and to arrange a viewing visit www.walkersingleton.co.uk

