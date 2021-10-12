Former Todmorden social centre to go under the hammer

The former Todwell Centre, Todmorden, for sale with Pugh

The property, known as the Acorn Centre and which has most recently housed the Tea-licious café and Oak Antiques shop, will appear in auctioneer Pugh’s October online auction with a £125,000 guide price, along with more than 90 other properties and plots of land.

In 2013, planning consent was granted for change of use, permitting the ground floor of the 2,700 sq ft, three-storey building to be converted into a shop and a restaurant, with permission also given for the upper floors to be converted into two apartments.

A small two-storey building behind the Acorn Centre will also go under the hammer at next week’s auction with a guide price of £20,000.

Pugh associate director Edward Feather said: “This is a great development and investment opportunity in the centre of Todmorden, and the property has a range of potential new uses. It’s an exciting time for the town with the recent award of £17.5m from the Government’s Towns Fund and a real momentum to further develop Todmorden’s visitor economy.”

Bidding on the property, and the other lots in Pugh’s online auction, opens on 19 October and closes the following day. To view the full catalogue, go to www.pugh-auctions.com