Halifax postcode's widest ‘asking v sold’ house price differences revealed

The biggest price discounts were seen in Hebden Bridge.

Tracking 325 property transactions between July 2020 and July 2021, the monthly updated asking vs. sold price difference tool shows the average differences between asking prices on Rightmove and their actual sold prices lodged at the HM Land Registry.

The data monitors the entire house sale process from initial listing, viewings, negotiation, offers, agreement through to the survey process, conveyancing, exchange and finally completion.

The biggest price discounts in Calderdale were seen in the HX7 (Hebden Bridge) postcode. Across this region, 25 sellers were knocking off an average of £-7,880 (or -2.92%) from the initial asking price in the 12 months to July 2021.

Over the same period, the lowest hits on price were seen in HX6 (Sowerby Bridge), where 44 home sellers reduced their properties by an average of £-3,994 (or -2.28%) to get the sale going.

Selvanayagam said: “Despite what has been a very active market, homebuyers are still, by and large, able to negotiate down on prices. There is also wider evidence of surveyors down valuing properties that are misaligned with the realities. This means that properties end up selling for lower than the original estate agent price estimation.

"It’s relative as a more expensive property is likely to see a wider price difference. Nonetheless, when buying, it's worth checking how much prices are being reduced in your area using our tool.