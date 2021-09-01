Look inside this lovely 'hidden' cottage near the centre of Halifax

It has three double bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom, and a stunning modern dining kitchen and bathroom.
There is an attractive garden, and multiple parking spaces, while Halifax town centre is just a mile’s walk away.
The breakfasting kitchen has a range set in to the chimney breast, with pale grey units, white granite work surfaces, and multiple integrated appliances.
A central island unit includes a breakfast bar for up to four people.
Patio doors lead outside from a lovely lounge that overlooks the gardens.
A glass panelled staircase rises to to the first floor with its three double bedrooms and luxurious house bathroom where a free-standing bath fronts a deep opaque window and there is a walk-in, wet room style shower.
One bedroom has an en-suite shower room, while both other bedrooms have niche lighting features.
A lawned garden with a stone patio lies to the front of the house.
Priced at £350,000, 3 The Royds, Birdcage Lane, Halifax, is for sale with Boococks estate agents.
Call 01422 386376 for further information.