Look inside this lovely £1m plus farmhouse for sale with land in Calderdale

Lands Head Farm has 7.21 acres of land and development opportunities

The farmhouse comes with impressive features, from oak lintels, exposed beams and stone sills, to mullion windows and oak panelling.

Its fitted kitchen has a Rayburn stove and integral cooker, while the dining room has an Inglenook fireplace with a Dunsley multi-fuel stove. A feature double staircase is flanked by original oak panelling.

The cosy beamed snug has an open fire with cast iron insert, tiled surround and oak mantel.

Additional facilities include a home office, utility area and shower room.

A hallway steps up to a larger lounge with stone flagged flooring, and a stone fireplace housing a multi-fuel stove.

Here, a spiral staircase goes up to five double bedrooms, two with en suites, and two bathrooms.

Seating areas front the property, with enclosed lawned gardens, flower beds and shrubs.

There is a triple garage, and an outbuilding with open plan living area, bedroom, bathroom and food prep space. A detached stable block is west side, with another outbuilding.

Lands Head Farm, Northowram, is priced at £1,250,000 with Charnock Bates, Halifax. Call 01422 380100 for details.

