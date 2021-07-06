Peek inside this beautiful home for sale near Halifax
With views over a golf course, this stone built home, that dates back to around 1750, stands within an acre of private grounds and is a short stroll from Ogden Water Country Park.
The Rocks, in Ogden, Halifax has stunning gardens, a separate studio with living room and shower room, and a stable block, a paddock and a double garage.
Its ground floor rooms are spacious. Four bedrooms include a master bedroom with luxury en suite shower room and a dressing room.
A stone entrance porch and grand hall lead to a lounge, dining room, a snug, and the dining kitchen.
Details such as dado rails, coving and cornices are evident, with beams, mullion windows and ornate fireplaces.
The lounge has wooden panelled window seats, while an original Hardy and Holgate York cast iron range is a focal point of the dining room.
Units within the dining kitchen are of oak with quartz surfaces, and it has a three oven gas Aga with two hot plates among its attributes.
Three of four bedrooms on the first floor are doubles and the house bathroom is a luxurious one.
The Rocks, Rocks Lane, Ogden HX2 8XP is for sale with Redwoods Estate Agents, who invite offers in the region of £995,000.