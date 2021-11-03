Properties for sale in catchment areas for top rated schools in Halifax

4 bedroom terraced house (280,000) - Heathy Lane, Halifax, HX2 9WD

Chris Wdowczyk, Purplebricks spokesperson for Halifax said: “There is always a desire for families to buy a house within the catchment area of a good school. Brighouse High Achool (HD6) is a very popular school, with people commuting from other parts of Halifax, including Hipperholme, to attend.

“When you have good schools but also links to the motorway and village shops, these locations easily win in popularity.

"Hipperholme is arguably the most sought-after part of Halifax, with Ripponden being another popular location.

"Properties in these areas, especially in Hipperholme, are very expensive, so there’s certainly a correlation between property prices and being located near top-rated schools.

"Due to the high demand in these areas, we always advise people to get themselves into the best offering position with plenty of time to move, well ahead of the school application date.”

Chris’ Top Tips to secure a family home near a top-rated Halifax school

● Make the move early, don’t leave it to the last minute. If you have kids that are coming up to school age, it’s good to start looking now at schools you want them to go to. Secondary schools take the vast majority of children from a list of feeder schools, so it’s never too early to think about where you want to be based long term.

● There will be a lot of competition for a house in a good catchment but there are ways of making yourself more attractive as a buyer. Put yourself in the best offering position by being a ‘proceedable buyer’, with a firm offer on your existing property and have a mortgage agreement in place. It could even be worth selling your current property so that you’re a chain free buyer.

● Do your research and ask your local property expert about the catchment areas as they will have a good knowledge of the market.

Here are three family-friendly properties in Halifax near schools rated ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ by Ofsted

3 bedroom terraced house (£140,000) - Brow Lane, Shelf, Halifax, HX3 7QL - Fairfield Primary & Nursery School (Ofsted rating good)

4 bedroom terraced house (£280,000) - Heathy Lane, Halifax, HX2 9WD - Trinity Academy, (Ofsted rating outstanding)

3 bedroom detached bungalow (£375,000) - High Street Stainland, Halifax, HX4 9PQ - The Brooksbank (Secondary) School (Ofsted rating good)