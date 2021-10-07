See the centuries-old interior of this amazing home, for sale in Halifax

Bank House dates in part from the mid-fifteenth century, and displays true period style and character, while sympathetic restoration has added modern comforts.

With six bedrooms and four bathrooms, and built in stone and timber, its outstanding features include original beams, inglenook fireplaces, solid oak doors and stone mullioned windows.

Its detached garage has a one bedroom apartment, and there is another stone building.

The stunning house and its history have been well researched by the current owners, who have lived there since 1984, and, along with general restoration, extended the kitchen and added a barn.

With modern units, the dining kitchen includes a Leisure Zenith 110 multi-fuel cooking range. A fireplace with wood surround and marble inset houses a gas fire in the dining area that has a solid wood floor.

A utility room, an office and a cloakroom are added facilities.

A beamed ground floor snug has a recessed stone fireplace with open grate fire, and built-in cupboards. There’s also a window seat, and a door to the front patio.

In the lounge is a Venetian stone inglenook fireplace with open grate fire, and a stone spiral staircase up to the centuries old dining hall with its impressive timber canopy. A stone fireplace holds a solid fuel stove, with a stone flagged floor, beams and stone mullioned window.

Some bedrooms have window seats, plank and muntin screens and studded timber walls, and fireplaces. There are small landings and spiral staircases.

A cobbled courtyard is to the front of the house with a lawned sunken garden. There are further side gardens.

Bank House, 24 Bank House Lane, Halifax, is priced at £750,000, with Kemp and Co.. Call 01422 349222 for details.

