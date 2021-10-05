See this stunning Calderdale farmhouse, for sale with an annex, land and stables

Its accommodation is extensive, with character, and a self contained annex is an added bonus.

The beamed and open plan farmhouse kitchen and diner has solid oak, hand-made units with granite work surfaces. There’s a breakfast bar on the central island, and integral appliances include a six oven AGA. Underfloor heating is a feature echoed throughout the building.

With oak flooring and exposed beams, the sitting room is made cosy by a multifuel stove within a stone hearth and timber mantle.

The study, also with an oak floor and beams, has a fitted desk unit, ideal for a home worker. And there’s a ground floor cloakroom.

Arched patio doors open from the lounge to a terrace area with seating, ideal for entertaining.

A green oak staircase off the lounge leads to a galleried landing with two levels. On the lower level are two bedrooms, a dressing room and bathroom.

From the second landing is the principal bedroom, a bathroom, and a further bedroom with an en suite shower room.

All bathrooms within the main house are modern and recently refurbished.

The annex can be entered from the main house or by its own rear access. It has a lounge, a fully fitted kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

With land and stabling making the property an ideal one for people with horses, there is also a workshop, and a car port with potential for development, subject to necessary planning permission.

There's a lawned garden with a large pond and dry stone walling, and the annex has its own garden with a paved patio and lawned area.

Jammy Fold Farm, on the outskirts of the Calderdale village of Bradshaw, is for sale with Charnock Bates, priced £950,000.

For more information call 01422 380100.

1. Open plan living Feature staircase inside the rustic style farmhouse. Photo Sales

2. Stunning interior The dining area through to the kitchen in the farmhouse. Photo Sales

3. Spacious bedroom One of the bedrooms within the property. Photo Sales

4. Feature fireplace The beamed lounge with oak flooring and focal fireplace. Photo Sales